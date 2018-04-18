Report: Relationship Between Kawhi Leonard And Gregg Popovich ‘Remains Strong’

by April 18, 2018
3,386

There has been some speculation that superstar Kawhi Leonard, who will be a free agent in 2019, could be rocking a new uniform next season.

Amid his rehab from a lingering quad injury, Leonard’s relationship to the Spurs organization has clearly taken a strange turn; so teams around the League have been monitoring the situation and considering trade packages.

In a piece for The Washington Post, Tim Bontemps discusses whether a reconciliation between San Antonio and Leonard is feasible this summer, when the former Finals MVP is eligible for a five-year, supermax contract extension worth $219 million.

Bontemps notes that the bond between head coach Gregg Popovich and Leonard “remains strong,” and points out that an initially frustrated LaMarcus Aldridge made amends with the franchise last summer:

But is a reconciliation even possible? The relationship between Popovich and Leonard, multiple sources say, remains strong. The fact Aldridge remains a Spur at all — after he was upset enough last summer to ask for a trade — lends credence to the argument that it is always too early to judge these things.

Where do you think Kawhi will end up?

