The Utah Jazz announced that center Rudy Gobert has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee and a bone bruise.
Rudy Gobert suffers what appears to be a knee injury after teammate Derrick Favors falls into his knee. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ykpEUMenf0
— Hashtag Basketball (@hashBasketball) December 16, 2017
Gobert, 25, will be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks, and will reportedly miss about a month of action.
Story on Utah center Rudy Gobert's expected timetable with knee injury: https://t.co/GgngWwHV3C
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2017
The big fella is averaging 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a night.
Per Yahoo:
Gobert suffered the injury in the opening minutes of the Jazz’s road win in Boston on Friday night, when teammate Derrick Favors fell onto his left leg. Gobert underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed the injuries.
Gobert missed 11 games earlier this season after suffering a bone bruise in his right knee on Nov. 10, but the 7-foot-1 Frenchman returned earlier than expected from the injury. He has established himself as the face of the franchise and one of the best defensive centers in the league, averaging 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 18 games this season.
