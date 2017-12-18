The Utah Jazz announced that center Rudy Gobert has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee and a bone bruise.

Rudy Gobert suffers what appears to be a knee injury after teammate Derrick Favors falls into his knee. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ykpEUMenf0 — Hashtag Basketball (@hashBasketball) December 16, 2017

Gobert, 25, will be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks, and will reportedly miss about a month of action.

Story on Utah center Rudy Gobert's expected timetable with knee injury: https://t.co/GgngWwHV3C — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2017

The big fella is averaging 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a night.

Per Yahoo: