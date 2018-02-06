Report: Seth Curry To Have Season-Ending Surgery

by Alex Squadron February 06, 2018

Mavericks guard Seth Curry will have season-ending surgery on his left tibia, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

The 27-year-old Curry has not played this season and will hit free agency over the summer. He averaged 12.8 points per game in the 2016-17 campaign.

Seth Curry Says He Thinks He’s A Better Shooter Than Stephen Curry

 
