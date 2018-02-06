Report: Seth Curry To Have Season-Ending Surgery

Mavericks guard Seth Curry will have season-ending surgery on his left tibia, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry will have season-ending surgery on his left tibia, league sources tell ESPN. Recovery process is expected to take 12-14 weeks, and Curry is expected to be fully recovered and on the court by the start of July 1 free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2018

The 27-year-old Curry has not played this season and will hit free agency over the summer. He averaged 12.8 points per game in the 2016-17 campaign.

