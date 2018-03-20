Report: Stephen Curry Aims to Return Friday vs Hawks

Stephen Curry is reportedly targeting a return to action this Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Curry has been out with a sprained right ankle since March 8th, his fourth ankle injury of the season.

The Golden State Warriors submitted a miserable 75-points performance Monday night in San Antonio, as they lost yet another All-Star to injury, with Draymond Green suffering a bruise in the pelvic area.

