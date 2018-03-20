Report: Stephen Curry Aims to Return Friday vs Hawks

by March 20, 2018
120

Stephen Curry is reportedly targeting a return to action this Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Curry has been out with a sprained right ankle since March 8th, his fourth ankle injury of the season.

The Golden State Warriors submitted a miserable 75-points performance Monday night in San Antonio, as they lost yet another All-Star to injury, with Draymond Green suffering a bruise in the pelvic area.

Per ESPN:

The two-time MVP will have his right ankle re-evaluated on Tuesday. If the evaluation reveals enough progress and there are no unforeseen setbacks from this point to Friday, the sharpshooter intends to play after missing the past five games, sources said.

Curry will have two full days of practice and a shootaround before Friday’s game. Golden State is 2-3 in his absence.

The timetable on a return for Kevin Durant (ribs) and Klay Thompson (hand) appears to be a little further out, sources said.

  
You Might Also Like
kevin durant jarrett jack stephen curry
NBA

Kevin Durant Asked Jarrett Jack About Stephen Curry Before Joining Warriors

22 hours ago
3,275
NBA

Report: Kevin Durant Out At Least Two Weeks With Rib Injury

3 days ago
1,014
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

5 days ago
2,239
NBA

Isaiah Thomas and Julius Randle Downplay Fiery Exchange

5 days ago
3,491
Under Armour Curry 5
Kicks

Under Armour Curry 5 Officially Introduced

6 days ago
6,405
NBA

Report: Stephen Curry in Group Bidding to Buy Carolina Panthers

6 days ago
922

TRENDING


Most Recent

Jason Terry: ‘What [Giannis] Does In The Paint I’ve Never Seen Other Than Wilt’

13 mins ago
34
blake griffin pistons

Blake Griffin: Pistons’ Ceiling ‘Very, Very High’ Next Season

33 mins ago
146
lebron james trae young

Trae Young Declares for 2018 NBA Draft

1 hour ago
345

Isiah Thomas: ‘I’m Picking LeBron James Over Michael Jordan’

3 hours ago
1,833

Gregg Popovich: ‘It’s Been a Frustrating Season’

3 hours ago
434