Report: Stephen Curry Aims to Return Friday vs Hawks

Stephen Curry is reportedly targeting a return to action this Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.
ESPN Sources: Reporting with @ramonashelburne that Golden State is targeting a Stephen Curry return of Friday against Atlanta: https://t.co/aX4V4GjVtC
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 20, 2018
Curry has been out with a sprained right ankle since March 8th, his fourth ankle injury of the season.
The Golden State Warriors submitted a miserable 75-points performance Monday night in San Antonio, as they lost yet another All-Star to injury, with Draymond Green suffering a bruise in the pelvic area.
Per ESPN:
The two-time MVP will have his right ankle re-evaluated on Tuesday. If the evaluation reveals enough progress and there are no unforeseen setbacks from this point to Friday, the sharpshooter intends to play after missing the past five games, sources said.
Curry will have two full days of practice and a shootaround before Friday’s game. Golden State is 2-3 in his absence.
The timetable on a return for Kevin Durant (ribs) and Klay Thompson (hand) appears to be a little further out, sources said.