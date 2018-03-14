Report: Stephen Curry in Group Bidding to Buy Carolina Panthers

Stephen Curry, rapper and mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and e-commerce billionaire Michael Rubin may reportedly put in a bid to buy the Carolina Panthers.
Source: Diddy, Curry could be in Panthers bid with billionaire Michael Rubin https://t.co/wzxkwx003c
— David Newton (@DNewtonespn) March 13, 2018
Curry and Diddy both publicly expressed interest in the franchise shortly after owner Jerry Richardson put it up for sale amidst a workplace misconduct investigation.
Rubin, who owns a stake in the Philadelphia Sixers, has reportedly notified the NFL of his group’s intent to purchase the team.
Per ESPN:
Curry, a native of Charlotte and Panthers fan, followed that with a tweet about how he also was interested in minority ownership. He later spoke to reporters about it.
“Obviously I have a day job, but I’ve got people that are plugged in and are trying to see how to make that happen,” Curry said. “Nothing really to say about it besides that I’m very interested and very willing to do what it takes to make that happen.”
Neither Combs nor Curry have the money to consider being a majority owner. Forbes has Diddy valued at $820 million. Curry in 2017, according to the magazine, brought in $47.3 million in total earnings.