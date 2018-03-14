Report: Stephen Curry in Group Bidding to Buy Carolina Panthers

by March 14, 2018
42

Stephen Curry, rapper and mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and e-commerce billionaire Michael Rubin may reportedly put in a bid to buy the Carolina Panthers.

Curry and Diddy both publicly expressed interest in the franchise shortly after owner Jerry Richardson put it up for sale amidst a workplace misconduct investigation.

Rubin, who owns a stake in the Philadelphia Sixers, has reportedly notified the NFL of his group’s intent to purchase the team.

Per ESPN:

Curry, a native of Charlotte and Panthers fan, followed that with a tweet about how he also was interested in minority ownership. He later spoke to reporters about it.

“Obviously I have a day job, but I’ve got people that are plugged in and are trying to see how to make that happen,” Curry said. “Nothing really to say about it besides that I’m very interested and very willing to do what it takes to make that happen.”

Neither Combs nor Curry have the money to consider being a majority owner. Forbes has Diddy valued at $820 million. Curry in 2017, according to the magazine, brought in $47.3 million in total earnings.

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Stephen Curry Out Until At Least March 20 Due to Ankle Injury

23 hours ago
371
NBA

Stephen Curry Won’t Allow ‘Haters’ to Silence Him

1 day ago
1,798
warriors cancel practice stephen curry birthday party
Uncategorized

Warriors Cancel Practice After Stephen Curry's 30th Birthday Party

1 day ago
3,081
NBA

Warriors Throw Surprise Birthday Party For Stephen Curry

1 day ago
1,600
NBA

Steve Kerr Speaks On Gun Violence At Town Hall Meeting

1 day ago
256
NBA

Kevin Durant to Heckler: ‘Stop Sliding in My DMs’

1 day ago
1,053

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Stephen Curry in Group Bidding to Buy Carolina Panthers

27 mins ago
42
andrew wiggins unhappy third option

Report: Andrew Wiggins Unhappy Being Timberwolves’ Third Option

4 hours ago
1,624

Born Without a Fully Formed Right Arm, Ben Pimlott Is Still Getting Buckets

5 hours ago
2,920
kevin durant isiah thomas bad boy pistons

Isiah Thomas: Kevin Durant Would Have Been a Problem For Bad Boy Pistons

5 hours ago
692

Field Of Teams For The 2018 Geico HS Nationals Announced

6 hours ago
256