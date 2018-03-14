Report: Stephen Curry in Group Bidding to Buy Carolina Panthers

Stephen Curry, rapper and mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and e-commerce billionaire Michael Rubin may reportedly put in a bid to buy the Carolina Panthers.

Source: Diddy, Curry could be in Panthers bid with billionaire Michael Rubin https://t.co/wzxkwx003c — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) March 13, 2018

Curry and Diddy both publicly expressed interest in the franchise shortly after owner Jerry Richardson put it up for sale amidst a workplace misconduct investigation.

Rubin, who owns a stake in the Philadelphia Sixers, has reportedly notified the NFL of his group’s intent to purchase the team.

Per ESPN: