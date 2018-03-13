Report: Stephen Curry Out Until At Least March 20 Due to Ankle Injury

The reigning champs will be without their star point guard, Stephen Curry, for at least another week, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo!:

Warriors star Stephen Curry will remain out and be re-evaluated on March 20 as he continues to progress with his tweaked right ankle. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 14, 2018

The absence of the only unanimous MVP in NBA history will likely be a concern for the Golden State Warriors: they score 123 points per 100 possessions with Curry on the court compared to 108.1 without him, a 14.9-point difference, per Basketball Reference. The mental impact is there, too, as last year’s NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant noted that “It’s weird not having Steph out there.”