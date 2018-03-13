Report: Stephen Curry Out Until At Least March 20 Due to Ankle Injury

The Golden State Warriors will have to move forward for at least another week due to Stephen Curry's nagging ankle injury
by March 13, 2018
125

The reigning champs will be without their star point guard, Stephen Curry, for at least another week, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo!:

The absence of the only unanimous MVP in NBA history will likely be a concern for the Golden State Warriors: they score 123 points per 100 possessions with Curry on the court compared to 108.1 without him, a 14.9-point difference, per Basketball Reference. The mental impact is there, too, as last year’s NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant noted that “It’s weird not having Steph out there.”

