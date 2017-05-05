Golden State Warriors head coach is doubtful to return to the sidelines in the team’s Western Conference Semis matchup with the Jazz. Kerr, who missed the final two games of the Warriors’ first round series with the Blazers, is reportedly going to see a specialist at Duke University today.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is seeing a specialist at Duke University Medical Center on Friday and receiving treatment aimed at alleviating symptoms that have forced him to take a temporary leave of absence from the team, sources told ESPN.

Kerr underwent back surgery two years ago and has been dealing with side effects of nausea and dizziness. Kerr missed the first 43 games of the 2015-16 season. Mike Brown will continue to serve as head coach in Kerr’s absence.

