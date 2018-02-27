Report: Tanking NBA Teams Using ‘Inverse Analytics’

Tanking NBA teams are reportedly using “inverse analytics” to find the least successful lineups.

According to ESPN‘s Brian Windhorst, organizations like the Dallas Mavericks are purposely blowing games under the “guise of player development.”

Are we seeing a new way to tank in the @NBA? pic.twitter.com/dQTsyuajqe — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) February 26, 2018

Tank-a-palooza 2018 is well under way.

Per “Outside the Lines” :