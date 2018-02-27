Report: Tanking NBA Teams Using ‘Inverse Analytics’

by February 27, 2018
272

Tanking NBA teams are reportedly using “inverse analytics” to find the least successful lineups.

According to ESPN‘s Brian Windhorst, organizations like the Dallas Mavericks are purposely blowing games under the “guise of player development.”

Tank-a-palooza 2018 is well under way.

Per “Outside the Lines” :

“There are entire analytics departments that are established out there to find the best five players you can get out on the court in any situation,” Windhorst said. “And the coaches are given reams of data about this to help them prepare. And what NBA executives have detailed to me is that there is some inverse analytics going on where coaches are potentially being given data on what lineups to play that may not be successful.”

“And we’re certainly seeing that with the Dallas Mavericks. It’s being hidden under the guise of ‘player development,’ which is another way of saying we’re gonna put our young, less good players out there as opposed to our better older players, and that is more active tanking than we’ve seen before.”

  
You Might Also Like
robin lopez tanking
NBA

Robin Lopez on Tanking Bulls: ‘I’m Not Familiar With Military Artillery’

4 days ago
785
NBA

NBA Creating Confidential Hotline for Improper Workplace Conduct

4 days ago
122
NBA

Report: NBA Discussing Play-In Tournament To Determine Final Two Playoff Seeds

5 days ago
1,003
NBA

NBA Players Reveal Best Trash Talkers

5 days ago
2,834
NBA

Dirk Nowitzki ‘Disgusted’ By Mavs Sexual Harrassment Scandal

5 days ago
1,361
NBA

Mark Cuban Fined $600K for Tanking Comments

6 days ago
2,732

TRENDING