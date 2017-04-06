Thabo Sefolosha settled his lawsuit against New York City, stemming from a 2015 run-in with the NYPD that resulted in a broken leg.

Sefolosha will reportedly get a $4 million payout.

The Atlanta Hawks swingman alleged that cops “attacked and jumped” on him during the arrest.

