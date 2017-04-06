Thabo Sefolosha settled his lawsuit against New York City, stemming from a 2015 run-in with the NYPD that resulted in a broken leg.
Sefolosha will reportedly get a $4 million payout.
The Atlanta Hawks swingman alleged that cops “attacked and jumped” on him during the arrest.
Per the NY Daily News:
Sefolosha was patronizing the posh 1OAK nightclub in the early hours of April 8, 2015. After the 6-foot-6 Sefolosha left, former Knick Chris Copeland was knifed outside the club.
Sefolosha was on his way out with his then-teammate Pero Antic when NYPD Officer Jean Paul Giacona “abused his authority,” the suit claimed. “After being provoked by Giacona,” Sefolosha “referred to Giacona as a midget.”
“This settlement is not a concession that Mr. Sefolosha was blameless in this matter and there was no admission of liability by the defendants,” the city Law Department said in a statement, “but in light of the gravity of his injuries, the potential impact on his career as a professional athlete and the challenge for a jury in sorting out the facts in this incident, the resolution of the case was in the best interests of the City.”
