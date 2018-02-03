Report: Thunder Interested In Avery Bradley

Avery Bradley, who has already been traded twice in the past seven months, could potentially be on the move again before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

According to Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post, the Oklahoma City Thunder have expressed interest in Bradley as a replacement for the injured Andre Roberson:

In the wake of losing Andre Roberson to a ruptured left patellar tendon for the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have considered one possibility as a replacement: Avery Bradley. Sources say the Thunder have expressed interest in Bradley, who was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers Monday by the Pistons in the blockbuster deal that sent Blake Griffin to Detroit. Ever since that deal took place, there have been rumblings that the Clippers were considering moving on from the 27-year-old guard, who is in the final year of his contract and doesn’t seem likely to fit into their long-term plans.

Bradley is averaging 15.0 points and 1.2 steals per game and is known to be a lockdown defender. He is expected to make his Clippers debut on Saturday.

