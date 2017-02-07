With Zach LaVine out for the season due to an ACL tear, the Timberwolves are looking to fill the void and are reportedly signing Lance Stephenson to a 10-day deal. Stephenson, who has been sidelined since November after undergoing groin surgery, averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3 rebounds for the Pelicans.

Free-agent guard Lance Stephenson plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources told The Vertical. Stephenson is expected to provide depth and playmaking to a Timberwolves backcourt that lost guard Zach LaVine for the remainder of the season because of a torn ACL.

Stephenson joined Mario Chalmers and Kirk Hinrich for a workout with the Cavs and as fellow Coney Island native and Lincoln alum Jamel Thomas told us on the Respect the Game Podcast, Lance is healthy and ready to get back to the court.

