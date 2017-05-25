The Derrick Rose-to-Minny rumors are back.

The Timberwolves are reportedly interested in the former MVP’s services, as he enters free agency this summer.

Rose, 28, averaged 18 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 64 games for a wildy-disappointing New York Knicks squad this season.

Per ESPN:

Rose is coming off a meniscus tear in his left knee that required season-ending surgery. At the time of surgery, the Knicks offered a timeline for recovery of three to six weeks, so Rose is expected to be fully recovered at this time.

The Timberwolves and Knicks discussed a potential trade before the deadline for a package headlined by Rose and Minnesota point guard Ricky Rubio, but no agreement was reached.

Rose, who has a history of serious knee injuries, said in late March that he’d prioritize winning over money as a free agent.

“Not even thinking money. I’ve got more than enough money saved. If I stopped playing basketball now, I’ll be all right,” Rose told reporters. “I want to win. I want to be happy and feel at peace with myself wherever I’m at. But being at the negotiating table, you never know. I’m not going to negotiate with people where money is the No. 1 thing I’m asking for. I want to win.”