Tony Romo recently retired from the NFL to join CBS’ announcing team, but before he dips from Dallas, he will reportedly join the Mavericks bench in uniform for the team’s final home game of the season.

According to ESPN, Romo will be honored as a “Maverick for a day” on Tuesday against the Nuggets.

More from ESPN:

With starting point guard Seth Curry ailing in recent days and officially out for the rest of the season because of a shoulder ailment, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has said on multiple occasions over the past week that the club would be looking to add “a pass-first point guard” before playing out the season’s final five days. People within the organization, sources tell ESPN, say he has been referring to Romo.

Head coach Rick Carlisle didn’t get into specific details, but said that he is looking forward to “honoring one of Dallas’ all-time best athletes:”

In a text message Saturday to reporters who cover the team, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said, “Along with Mark Cuban and the Mavs organization, I very much look forward to honoring one of Dallas’ all-time best athletes and people with a very special experience. I can’t get into specific details at this time, but encourage fans to be in their seats when warm ups begin at 715 pm.”

Romo will not play in the game.

Related

Mark Cuban: Russell Westbrook ‘Not’ In MVP Race