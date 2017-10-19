Jeremy Lin went down with a non-contact right knee injury Wednesday late in the Nets’ 140-131 season-opening loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Jeremy Lin was assisted to the locker room after this play. pic.twitter.com/WrdI5jnQNE — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) October 19, 2017

Lin will have his knee evaluated today, and there reportedly is “tremendous concern” in Brooklyn over the point guard’s health.

Brooklyn's Jeremy Lin will undergo evaluation of right knee in New York Thursday, league source tells ESPN. Tremendous concern on injury. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2017

Multiple hamstring injuries limited the 29-year-old to just 36 games last season.

