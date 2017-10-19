Jeremy Lin went down with a non-contact right knee injury Wednesday late in the Nets’ 140-131 season-opening loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Jeremy Lin was assisted to the locker room after this play. pic.twitter.com/WrdI5jnQNE
— Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) October 19, 2017
Lin will have his knee evaluated today, and there reportedly is “tremendous concern” in Brooklyn over the point guard’s health.
Brooklyn's Jeremy Lin will undergo evaluation of right knee in New York Thursday, league source tells ESPN. Tremendous concern on injury.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2017
Multiple hamstring injuries limited the 29-year-old to just 36 games last season.
Per the NY Post:
“He’s getting examined. We’ll know more [Thursday],” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said of Lin, who traveled back to New York with the team.
“Definitely tough,” power forward Trevor Booker said. “He battled through injuries last year. To see him go down the first game, it has to be tough for him. So you can only feel for him.”
Lin drove aggressively and attacked the basket with the Nets trailing 126-116 with 4:53 to play, going up for a layup in traffic against two defenders. He eluded them, elevated for the shot and drew a goaltending call on Indiana big man Myles Turner. But Lin also landed awkwardly, suffering the injury.
After a momentary hesitation, seemingly in shock, he turned and called to the Nets bench in clear pain. He yelled out “I’m done!” then grimaced and burst into tears.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus