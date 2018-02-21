Report: Turner Sports To Hire Steve Nash As Soccer Analyst

by February 21, 2018

Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash is reportedly set to land his first broadcasting job, but it doesn’t involve basketball.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Nash is working on a deal to join Turner Sports as a studio soccer analyst covering the UEFA Champions League.

Steve’s father John played professional soccer in England and South Africa and his younger brother Martin played for the Canadian National team and Vancouver Whitecaps.

After retiring from the NBA, Steve became involved in organizing an annual charity soccer game on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

As of now, there are apparently no plans to incorporate Nash into Turner’s basketball coverage.

