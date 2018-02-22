Report: Warriors to Hang Out With D.C. Kids Instead of White House Visit

The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors are skipping the traditional White House visit his year, and instead will reportedly spend part of their time in Washington, D.C., with some local kids next week.

Dubs players had made it clear that they weren’t interested in any photo-ops with president Donald Trump, who reacted by tweeting that their invitation was “withdrawn.”

ESPN Sources: Reporting w/ @ramonashelburne on what Warriors plan to do in D.C. since White House invite was ‘withdrawn’ by president Donald Trump. https://t.co/NjvQFPHIVp — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 22, 2018

Head coach Steve Kerr says the players made the call on how to spend time in the nation’s capital.

Per ESPN: