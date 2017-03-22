Kevin Durant has been sidelined with a knee injury on the last day of February and while the Warriors haven’t formally given an update on the status of Durant’s knee, there is reportedly “cautious optimism” within the Warriors front office that he’ll be ready to go before the end of the regular season.

Story posting now w/ @chrisbhaynes: ESPN sources say Kevin Durant's progress has Warriors hopeful he can return before end of regular season — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 22, 2017

More from ESPN:

While noting that Durant is roughly at the halfway stage of his recovery journey, sources told ESPN.com that the Warriors are encouraged by the progress Durant has made in the 22 days since he suffered a sprained MCL and tibial bone bruise in his left knee on Feb. 28. Sources close to the situation re-iterated this week that the Warriors’ hope is that Durant progress enough to get in some game action during the final week of the regular season so he doesn’t have to jump into postseason play cold.

KD was spotted getting up jumpers prior to the Warriors game against the Mavs last night:

Durant looked pretty comfortable shooting jumpers before the Mavericks game. didn't see him doing anything more explosive than this, though. pic.twitter.com/E51raIkkeY — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) March 21, 2017

After dropping three straight, the Warriors have won five in a row and sit at 57-14.

