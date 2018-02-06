Report: Warriors Inquired About Avery Bradley

The Golden State Warriors reportedly asked about Avery Bradley‘s availability ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.
The talks between Golden State and Detroit, however, are said to have stopped at the exploratory stage.
Scattered thoughts/preview on the trade deadline: https://t.co/D24qK2hpb5 Pairs well w/ this excellent piece from @WindhorstESPN and @BobbyMarks42 https://t.co/MZouKs2lEM
— Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 6, 2018
The Pistons have put Bradley on the market, with interest being shown by OKC and the Lakers.
Per ESPN:
The Warriors are trying to beef up their bench given wobbly play from Andre Iguodala, Patrick McCaw, Omri Casspi and Nick Young.
They inquired about Avery Bradley, but got nowhere, league sources say.
That’s not surprising; the Warriors have little to deal beyond minimum-salaried players, second-round picks starting in 2020, and first-rounders they obviously won’t flip for bench guys.