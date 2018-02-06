Report: Warriors Inquired About Avery Bradley

The Golden State Warriors reportedly asked about Avery Bradley‘s availability ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

The talks between Golden State and Detroit, however, are said to have stopped at the exploratory stage.

The Pistons have put Bradley on the market, with interest being shown by OKC and the Lakers.

Per ESPN:

The Warriors are trying to beef up their bench given wobbly play from Andre Iguodala, Patrick McCaw, Omri Casspi and Nick Young.

They inquired about Avery Bradley, but got nowhere, league sources say.