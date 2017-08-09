Paul George will be one of the most coveted free agents in the NBA next summer, and reportedly, the Golden State Warriors will be in the running for the All-Star forward’s services.

George was traded to OKC in late June, but there’s no telling if he wants to play for the Thunder long-term.

According to The Athletic, Dubs owner Joe Lacob “is going to try and find a way” to acquire PG.

Per ClutchPoints (via the WaPo):

As far as everyone else is concerned, the Oklahoma City Thunder are renting Paul George this coming season. So we already know multiple teams will be lining up to pitch George next summer, most notably the Los Angeles Lakers, but also the Golden State Warriors, according to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. Kawakami joined Tim Bontemps on a podcast this week, and said he believes the Warriors will try and make a run at George next summer, adding that Warriors owner Joe Lacob “is going to try and find a way.”

