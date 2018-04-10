Richard Jefferson: Ben Simmons Isn’t A ‘True Rookie’

by April 10, 2018
4,212
richard jefferson ben simmons donovan mitchell

Richard Jefferson says Ben Simmons isn’t a “true rookie,” and Donovan Mitchell deserves the Rookie of the Year award.

In a Snapchat post, Jefferson reasoned that Simmons’ redshirt NBA season better prepared him for this year.

“It’s not Ben’s fault but [Donovan Mitchell] is a TRUE rookie. He didn’t have an entire year to train and practice against NBA talent. He didn’t get to sit on a bench and watch film and dedicate is life to basketball.

“Donovan’s next best offensive players are Rudy Gobert (spoiler alert DPOY) and Ricky Rubio….. no disrespect but nuff said. Ben has a wealth of monsters and proven offensive guys around that he does an amazing job facilitating for.

“Donovan also lead his team on a 10+ game winning streak average 20+ pts. If you have never done it you don’t know how hard that is for a TRUE ROOKIE. Ben is a future HOF’er and it’s very close but best and most surprising rookie is DONOVAN MITCHELL.. I’ll only concede CO ala JKIDD and GHILL.”

  
You Might Also Like
donovan mitchell draymond green rookie of the year
NBA

Draymond Green Picks Donovan Mitchell For Rookie of the Year

10 mins ago
142
NBA

Josh Hart: Donovan Mitchell in ‘Same Conversation’ With James Harden and LeBron James

22 hours ago
4,624
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 day ago
1,262
luka doncic ben simmons
NBA

Luka Doncic Compares His Game To Ben Simmons’

1 day ago
1,445
ben simmons 100 percent rookie
NBA

Ben Simmons Says He’s ‘100 Percent’ Rookie of the Year

1 day ago
1,088
Ben Simmons
NBA

Post Up: Ben Simmons, Sixers Get 50th Win and Jazz Clinch Playoff Spot

2 days ago
1,663

TRENDING


Most Recent
donovan mitchell draymond green rookie of the year

Draymond Green Picks Donovan Mitchell For Rookie of the Year

10 mins ago
142
carmelo anthony russell westbrook steal rebounds

Carmelo: Thunder Players ‘Cool’ With Russell Westbrook Stealing Rebounds

47 mins ago
1,044
richard jefferson ben simmons donovan mitchell

Richard Jefferson: Ben Simmons Isn’t A ‘True Rookie’

2 hours ago
4,212

From East Chicago to the NBA: E’Twaun Moore’s Inspirational Story

3 hours ago
920
derrick rose tom thibodeau mvp

Derrick Rose: Tom Thibodeau Didn’t Compliment Me on MVP Award

3 hours ago
4,161