Richard Jefferson took exception to Draymond Green calling Cavs Playoff games “boring,” pointing out that Green’s Warriors haven’t exactly faced the toughest competition this postseason.

Jefferson says the All-Star forward should have thought twice before criticizing the defending NBA champs.

Richard Jefferson calls out Draymond Green for criticism about Cavs opponents. Says Warriors haven't played vs. tough competition, either. pic.twitter.com/7GOVtnLMTr — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) May 11, 2017

Golden State and Cleveland appear headed for a third consecutive Finals clash, and are wearily eyeing one another.

Per the AP:

“I’m always watching,” [Cavaliers coach Tyronn] Lue said. “I’m watching everybody.” Lue isn’t overlooking Boston or Washington, one of which will play Cleveland next, but he isn’t buying into this notion that a third helping of Cavaliers vs. Warriors is somehow a hoops overindulgence. Draymond Green has no objection. “I know as a basketball fan that’s what I’d want to see,” Golden State’s loquacious forward said. “You hear all the talk about it. You know it’s there, but we’ve got four more games to win before we can reach an NBA Finals. … We’ve got to stay locked in and focused on the now. If that happens, it happens. I know we’ve got to take care of our business and I’m sure they think the same way.”

