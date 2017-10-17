Richard Jefferson and the Denver Nuggets have reportedly come to terms on a one-year, $2.3 million pact.

Story on ESPN: Free agent Richard Jefferson agrees to deal with the Denver Nuggets. https://t.co/HK3JgkeCsu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 16, 2017

Jefferson had also drawn interest from the Milwaukee Bucks prior to ultimately signing with the Nuggets.

Denver plans to waive veteran point guard Jameer Nelson to make room on the roster.

