Richard Jefferson managed to praise and troll former teammate Kyrie Irving in the same sentence.

Asked if he is surprised to see Kyrie, who is averaging 24.8 points and 5.0 assists this season, thriving in Boston, Jefferson had the perfect response, per Celtics reporter Jay King.

Richard Jefferson is not surprised Kyrie Irving’s thriving in Boston: “I don’t think that’s really surprising or shocking or even really newsworthy to tell you the truth. … he could be playing on the flat side of the planet and he’d probably be the best ball handler.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 29, 2018

In February of 2017, Irving made headlines when he said the Earth is flat during a podcast with Jefferson, Channing Frye, and Cavs sideline reporter Allie Clifton.

Jefferson was surprised, however, that Irving wanted out of Cleveland in the first place.

Richard Jefferson on Kyrie Irving asking out of Cleveland: “I think everyone was surprised. … That’s why it was such big news. There were no grumblings about him being unhappy.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 29, 2018

RELATED

Kyrie Irving: ‘It Will Be Fun’ Playing With James and Love in All-Star Game