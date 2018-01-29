Richard Jefferson managed to praise and troll former teammate Kyrie Irving in the same sentence.

Asked if he is surprised to see Kyrie, who is averaging 24.8 points and 5.0 assists this season, thriving in Boston, Jefferson had the perfect response, per Celtics reporter Jay King.

In February of 2017, Irving made headlines when he said the Earth is flat during a podcast with Jefferson, Channing Frye, and Cavs sideline reporter Allie Clifton.

Jefferson was surprised, however, that Irving wanted out of Cleveland in the first place.

