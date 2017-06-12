According to Cavs forward Richard Jefferson, Golden State is facing all of the pressure in the NBA Finals.

Jefferson points out that the Warriors signed Kevin Durant, while Cleveland merely added Kyle Korver and Deron Williams to their title defense.

Video of Richard Jefferson proclaiming all the pressure is on Golden State for Game 5 pic.twitter.com/itwWpD9hiQ — Kevin Jones (@Mr_KevinJones) June 11, 2017

The Dubs hold a 3-1 series lead, and are looking to close things out tonight in Oakland.

