The Celtics “have a legitimate chance” to reach the NBA Finals, according to Mavs head coachRick Carlisle.

Dallas suffered a 111-98 loss in Boston on Monday night, and Carlisle came away very impressed by Isaiah Thomas and company.

The defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers remain the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference, of course, but Carlisle cautions everyone not to sleep on the C’s: