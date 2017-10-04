Former Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio is adjusting to life in Utah, and thinks his old team is postseason-bound.

Blog: Stopped in SLC on way home from camp to see @rickyrubio9 & get a story in pocket for his Oct. 20 TC returnhttps://t.co/lnoIKF7JOy — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) October 3, 2017

Rubio expects Karl-Anthony Towns and newcomer Jimmy Butler to lead Minny into the Playoffs this season.

Rubio, 26, was traded to the Jazz this summer in exchange for a first round pick.

Per the Star Tribune: