Former Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio is adjusting to life in Utah, and thinks his old team is postseason-bound.
Blog: Stopped in SLC on way home from camp to see @rickyrubio9 & get a story in pocket for his Oct. 20 TC returnhttps://t.co/lnoIKF7JOy
— Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) October 3, 2017
Rubio expects Karl-Anthony Towns and newcomer Jimmy Butler to lead Minny into the Playoffs this season.
Rubio, 26, was traded to the Jazz this summer in exchange for a first round pick.
Per the Star Tribune:
When asked what he saw [from his former Wolves team’s preseason opener Saturday against the Lakers], he said, “If see a lot of guys who can play, they can really have a great team and I miss my guys.”
He keeps in touch with many of them, particularly close friend Nemanja Bjelica, and predicts Jimmy Butler will lead the Wolves to where they never reached during Rubio’s six seasons in Minnesota.
“He’s going to help that team make the playoffs,” Rubio said.
“I mean, KAT, if he had breakout year, what he had 25 and 12 last year,” Rubio said. “I don’t know how he can get better.”
“If he can put up those numbers and make the playoffs, he’s going to be an All Star,” Rubio said. “I think they’re going to make the playoffs.”
