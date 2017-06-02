Rihanna, once again, made herself the center of attention on the NBA Finals stage Thursday night.

The pop star appeared to get into it with a red-hot Kevin Durant during Golden State’s 113-91 Game 1 blowout of Cleveland.

Listen: Rihanna yells "BRIIIIIICK!!!" at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

RiRi still believes in LeBron James and the Cavs’ chances, firing back at taunting Warriors fans that their series-opening victory “doesn’t matter.”

Rihanna: "it doesn't matter, bitch", as she passes Cavs locker room. pic.twitter.com/6DJDBL25Gj — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) June 2, 2017

Rihanna still believes. As she walks past in the hall: "The King is still the King, b****…" — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) June 2, 2017

Game 2 tips off Sunday night in The Bay.

Per the AP:

Durant had six dunks in the first half alone to match his most ever in a game, [Stephen] Curry hit six 3-pointers and the Cavaliers looked like the team that stumbled down the stretch in the second half of the season. “We’re just going to have to dig our feet in and be able to guard the basketball,” guard Kyrie Irving said. “So it’s more or less a heart thing, a prideful thing. Going into Game 2 we’ll be a lot more settled in, a lot better on the defensive end.” When Cleveland stayed on Curry, Durant got easy dunks in transition. “That’s when they become very dangerous because those guys, they sprint down the lane, they sprint to the 3-point line, they put a lot of pressure on your defense,” James said. “But the ball is the number one thing. We got to stop the ball first and then fan out to the 3-point line if those guys go there.”

