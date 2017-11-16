Robert Covington and the Philadelphia Sixers have agreed on a four-year, $62 million contract extension according to multiple published reports.

Sources: Robert Covington and 76ers finalizing framework of a 4-year, $62M contract extension. I'll have more details on NBA Countdown at 7 PM ET. https://t.co/WSXinUQYGg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2017

The deal is expected to be finalized by week’s end.

Covington, 26, is earning $1.57 million this season.

