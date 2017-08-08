Robert Horry responded to a heckler’s shove at his son’s hoops tournament this past weekend in L.A. with a flurry of punches.
Horry, a seven-time NBA champ, says he was simply defending himself.
Horry claims the man has been verbally-abusive towards him in the past.
Per TMZ:
Witnesses tell us a man affiliated with the opposing team was heckling Horry throughout the game when he approached R.H. and pushed him.
Horry responded with his fists … throwing several punches at the man. It’s unclear if any of the punches landed.
“The guy was trash talking the whole game. He shoved me. Where I’m from, you protect yourself.”
R.H. — a 7x NBA champion — says he ultimately decided to walk away rather than continue to fight, knowing he was “the only one who was gonna lose in this situation.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus