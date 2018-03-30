Robin Lopez Fined $25K For ‘Verbally Abusing’ Officials

by March 30, 2018
93
robin lopez fined

The NBA fined Bulls center Robin Lopez $25,000 for “verbally abusing” the officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner during Chicago’s 92-103 loss to Miami on Thursday.

Lopez picked up two technical fouls after getting called for a phantom offensive foul in the fourth quarter.

From NBA press release:

Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

RELATED:
Robin Lopez on Tanking Bulls: ‘I’m Not Familiar With Military Artillery’

You Might Also Like
Chicago Bulls
NBA

Report: Bulls Warned By NBA About Resting Healthy Players

3 weeks ago
652
robin lopez tanking
NBA

Robin Lopez on Tanking Bulls: ‘I’m Not Familiar With Military Artillery’

1 month ago
944
robin lopez trade bulls
NBA

Report: Bulls Have ‘Intensified’ Robin Lopez Trade Talk

2 months ago
1,892
NBA

Robin Lopez Trolls Brother Brook, Says Biggest Weakness Is ‘Overall IQ’

2 months ago
2,122
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

5 months ago
180
Robin Lopez
NBA

WATCH: Robin Lopez Shoots Ball Over the Backboard

11 months ago
6

TRENDING


Most Recent
giannis Antetokounmpo mvp

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Favorite for MVP: ‘I Still Am’

1 hour ago
199
robin lopez fined

Robin Lopez Fined $25K For ‘Verbally Abusing’ Officials

2 hours ago
93
lebron james mvp

Report: LeBron James Believes He Deserved 8 of the Last 10 MVPs

3 hours ago
4,038

NBA Kicks of the Night

5 hours ago
613
mark cuban noose

Arena Employee Claims Mark Cuban Disposed of Hangman’s Noose

5 hours ago
1,905