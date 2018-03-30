Robin Lopez Fined $25K For ‘Verbally Abusing’ Officials

The NBA fined Bulls center Robin Lopez $25,000 for “verbally abusing” the officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner during Chicago’s 92-103 loss to Miami on Thursday.

Lopez picked up two technical fouls after getting called for a phantom offensive foul in the fourth quarter.

From NBA press release:

Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

RELATED:

Robin Lopez on Tanking Bulls: ‘I’m Not Familiar With Military Artillery’