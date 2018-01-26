Robin Lopez Trolls Brother Brook, Says Biggest Weakness Is ‘Overall IQ’
The Lopez brothers will clash Friday night when Robin’s Bulls host Brook’s Lakers at the United Center.
Asked prior to the matchup about his twin’s biggest weakness, Robin Lopez had a hilarious answer for the Chicago Tribune‘s K.C. Johnson.
Robin, on Brook’s biggest weakness: “Just general, overall basketball IQ. Actually, just overall IQ.”
— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 26, 2018
In their one other meeting this season (which the Lakers won, 103-94), Robin had 14 points and 3 rebounds, while Brook notched 4 points and 9 boards.
