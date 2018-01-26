The Lopez brothers will clash Friday night when Robin’s Bulls host Brook’s Lakers at the United Center.

Asked prior to the matchup about his twin’s biggest weakness, Robin Lopez had a hilarious answer for the Chicago Tribune‘s K.C. Johnson.

Robin, on Brook’s biggest weakness: “Just general, overall basketball IQ. Actually, just overall IQ.” — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 26, 2018

In their one other meeting this season (which the Lakers won, 103-94), Robin had 14 points and 3 rebounds, while Brook notched 4 points and 9 boards.

