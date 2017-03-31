The Houston Rockets broke the NBA’s single-season mark for most threes made Thursday night in Portland.
James Harden’s 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter gave the Rockets 1,078 bombs in 2016-17, breaking the Golden State Warriors’ record set last year.
But it was Damian Lillard and the Blazers who had the last laugh, taking down the visitors 117-107.
Per the AP:
Damian Lillard had 31 points and 11 assists, leading the Trail Blazers past the Rockets 117-107 on Thursday night. Lillard is the first player in franchise history to score 30 points eight times in a calendar month.
Jusuf Nurkic had a team-high 11 rebounds to go along with 19 points for the Trail Blazers, who have a season-high five-game winning streak and a 1 ½-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
“They’ll be a handful in the playoffs,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said of the Blazers.
