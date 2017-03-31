The Houston Rockets broke the NBA’s single-season mark for most threes made Thursday night in Portland.

James Harden’s 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter gave the Rockets 1,078 bombs in 2016-17, breaking the Golden State Warriors’ record set last year.

But it was Damian Lillard and the Blazers who had the last laugh, taking down the visitors 117-107.

Per the AP: