Chris Paul, James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green barged into the LA Clippers’ locker room Monday night, in search of Austin Rivers and Blake Griffin.

Things had gotten chippy in the Clippers’ 113-102 win against the visiting Houston Rockets.

Security eventually got between the two sides, and cooler heads prevailed.

"…Classic NBA," one witness said. "None of these guys were going to fight." My ESPN story on the Rockets barging into the Clippers locker room at Staples Center. https://t.co/0q90tAcLH2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2018

