The Houston Rockets are finalizing a non-guaranteed deal with Gerald Green, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston has until January 7 to either guarantee Green’s contract for the season or waive him.

Green is expected to sign before the Rockets’ game against the Celtics on Thursday.

In 47 games with Boston last season, Green averaged 5.6 points on 40.9 percent shooting.