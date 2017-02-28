Should the Warriors and Rockets meet in the postseason, expect a ton of three-point shots to go up.
Houston’s GM, Daryl Morey, knows the only way for his squad to take down the Dubs is with a “barrage” of long-distance bombs.
Morey says the team is custom-built to fire away.
Per SiriusXM NBA Radio (via B/R):
“We want to win the title, and obviously that’s probably going through the Warriors at some point,” Morey said. “And we absolutely figured the only way we’re gonna beat ’em is with a barrage of 3-pointers, and it’s probably gonna be a 124-120 affair if we’re gonna get past them.”
Even the team’s role players like Patrick Beverley, Trevor Ariza and Sam Dekker are threats from beyond the arc. And that’s all by design, as Morey outlined.
“We wanted to make sure our spacing was clean throughout the whole game, that we always had shooters in the game,” he said. “And Lou (Williams) gives us that. So now in our rotation, every player on the floor except for obviously the 5 is able to shoot the three-point shot well and attack the basket well.”
