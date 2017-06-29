Rockets GM Daryl Morey says Houston, with the stunning acquisition of superstar point guard Chris Paul, is now part of the “weapons race in the NBA.”

"It's a weapons race in the NBA. You're either in the weapons race or on the sidelines." –@dmorey on Chris Paul trade… LIVE on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/EmuCJbt2Z8 — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 28, 2017

Morey says the Rockets can now truly compete among the League’s other super teams.

In exchange for CP3, Houston sent Pat Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Wiltjer to the LA Clippers.

Per the Houston Chronicle: