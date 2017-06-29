Rockets GM Daryl Morey says Houston, with the stunning acquisition of superstar point guard Chris Paul, is now part of the “weapons race in the NBA.”
Morey says the Rockets can now truly compete among the League’s other super teams.
In exchange for CP3, Houston sent Pat Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Wiltjer to the LA Clippers.
Per the Houston Chronicle:
“It’s a guards-based league,” Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said. “It’s a weapons race in the NBA. You’re either in the weapons race or on the sidelines. We felt that with James Harden in his prime and Chris Paul in his prime, this gives us a real shot to chase the juggernaut teams out there and puts us right there with them.
“We’re real excited to have Chris. He’s such an unbelievable player. We think he and James and our core with Trevor (Ariza) and Eric (Gordon) and Clint (Capela) and Ryan (Anderson), Nene, we really feel like we have something special here in Houston.”
Morey called Beverley the “heart of the team.” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said he hated to lose the players in the deal, praising Beverley’s “heart and soul.” But he added, “Chris Paul is Chris Paul.
“I’ve always thought Chris for the last 10 years was the best point guard in the league, until I coached James. It’s great to have both of them.”
