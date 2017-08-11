The Carmelo Anthony trade chatter reportedly has started between Houston and New York, but don’t expect a resolution anytime soon.

Sources on ESPN: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Carmelo Anthony trade talks, but hurdles remain to a deal. https://t.co/ZjVxzoYyyc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 10, 2017

Melo is said to be only willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Rockets, and the Knicks have yet to find a deal they like for the 10-time NBA All-Star.

Ryan Anderson and his contract remain a hurdle for both sides.

Anthony remains steadfast that he only plans to waive his no-trade clause for the Rockets and refuses to expand his list to include more possible destinations, league sources said. Nevertheless, no pathway has emerged for a deal directly between the two teams, and finding a broader package to include forward Ryan Anderson and the three years and $60 million left on his contract remains problematic, league sources said. The Knicks remain willing to start training camp with Anthony, 33, on the roster, and a real scenario exists in which the Rockets and Anthony remain patient that a deal could have to wait until the regular season is underway, league sources said. The Knicks want to trend younger, building around Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr., and Anthony playing a significant role could stifle their development. Houston wants Anthony to join a lineup with James Harden and Chris Paul primarily to make a run in the playoffs together, and an in-season deal could still give them ample time to build chemistry for the postseason. Anthony and Paul are close friends.

