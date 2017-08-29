Leslie Alexander and the Houston Rockets have pledged $4 million to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.
Leslie Alexander & the #Rockets are contributing $4 million dollars to Mayor @SylvesterTurner's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/3OOLm4CntD
— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 28, 2017
Chris Paul is one of the city’s pro athletes who are contributing to the relief efforts.
The generosity of @CP3's $50k donation is actually what put us over the $500k mark. Phenomenal stuff from donations both large and small.
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2017
Houston native Gerald Green, meanwhile, has joined the rescue efforts around the devastated city.
