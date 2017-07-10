James Harden inked the richest extension in NBA history, re-upping with the Houston Rockets on a four-year, “supermaximum” contract that will guarantee him $228 million through 2022-23.

OFFICIAL: Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander announced the team has signed @JHarden13 to a 4-year contract extension. https://t.co/KRAX5FsPDX pic.twitter.com/o0KRTcEsvT — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 8, 2017

Harden, 27, is coming off a career-best season, during which he put up averages of 29.1 points, an NBA-leading 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The MVP runner-up has two years and $59 million left on his current deal.

