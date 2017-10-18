The Golden State Warriors received their diamond-encrusted championship rings Tuesday night, but it was the Houston Rockets who left the gym happiest, having just hung on for a dramatic 122-121 victory.

Kevin Durant‘s would-be game-winning baseline jumper was waived off after replays showed the ball still in his hands with a fraction of a second remaining in the game.

James Harden led the way for Houston with 27 points and ten assists.

Per the AP: