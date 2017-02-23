The Rockets and Lakers completed a swap of point guards today, as Tyler Ennis heads to Los Angeles and Marcelo Huertas will go to Houston.
Reportedly, Huertas will be waived. Ennis, meanwhile, a first-round pick in 2014 out of Syracuse who has already played for the Suns, Bucks and Rockets before now heading to the Lakers, has yet to find a stable home in the NBA. As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical:
Sources: The Lakers will send guard Marcelo Huertas to the Rockets in Ennis deal. The Rockets will waive Huertas.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017
