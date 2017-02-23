The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly sending Roy Hibbert to the Denver Nuggets for a heavily protected second-round pick.

Hibbert, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, is expected to stay with the Nuggets.

Denver will send a heavily protected second-round pick to the Bucks for Hibbert, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017