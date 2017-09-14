Rudy Gay joined the Spurs this summer after reaching the “do-or-die point” of his 11-year NBA career.
Gay, 31, inked a two-year, $17 million deal with San Antonio while coming off a season-ending Achilles tendon injury.
Blog: Eight months after shredding an Achilles tendon, Rudy Gay is cleared to open training camp with the Spurs. https://t.co/qCA5vYhcFl
— Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) September 13, 2017
Gay says he’s feeling “great” heading into training camp.
Per The Express-News:
“I think it was a do-or-die point in my career,” said Gay, who is 31 and coming off a major Achilles tendon injury. “I wanted to be with an organization that was known for winning and can help me raise my game to the next level.”
It has been nearly eight months since that night in January when Gay collapsed during a game against Indiana, his left Achilles tendon in tatters. He opted out of $14 million in Sacramento to ink a two-year, $17 million deal with the Spurs.
“I’m feeling great,” Gay said Wednesday upon meeting with the San Antonio media in full for the first time at the team’s practice site. “I know a lot of people say that. I don’t think you’d expect me to say anything else. But I actually feel great.”
