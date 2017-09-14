Rudy Gay joined the Spurs this summer after reaching the “do-or-die point” of his 11-year NBA career.

Gay, 31, inked a two-year, $17 million deal with San Antonio while coming off a season-ending Achilles tendon injury.

Blog: Eight months after shredding an Achilles tendon, Rudy Gay is cleared to open training camp with the Spurs. https://t.co/qCA5vYhcFl — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) September 13, 2017

Gay says he’s feeling “great” heading into training camp.

Per The Express-News: