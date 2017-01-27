Rudy Gobert found out Thursday night that he won’t be joining teammate Gordon Hayward on the Western Conference All-Star squad, and the big fella was understandably frustrated with the perceived snub.

Rudy Gobert is fired up about not getting an All-Star bid: "They're gonna see. They're gonna see." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 27, 2017

The fourth-year center is enjoying the best season of his career, averaging 12.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks a night for the Utah Jazz.

Gobert, 24, promises to take out his rage on the competition.

Per the Salt Lake Tribune:

On Thursday night, surrounded by reporters, he was asked whether or not his snub would serve as motivation. Gobert looked, smiled and said “that’s a dumb question.” In a 96-88 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Gobert turned in a patented Rudy Gobert performance: Dominating the interior, mixing his offense in where needed. It wasn’t a perfect game by the Jazz in front of a national television audience, but Gobert’s defense was good enough to carry the Jazz until the offense kicked in. Gobert grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked six shots, adding nine points. And in the third quarter, his long arms and impeccable timing in the lane fostered a 16-0 run that allowed the Jazz to turn a 56-52 deficit into a 68-56 lead.

