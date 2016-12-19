While DeAndre Jordan and Hassan Whiteside bicker over who the more skilled big man is, Jazz 7-footer Rudy Gobert has thrown his hat into the ring as the best center in the League.

Gobert is averaging 12.3 points, 11.6 boards and 2.7 blocks per game while anchoring a Jazz defense that is holding opposing teams to an NBA low 94.6 points per game. Rudy was asked who he thinks is the best center in the League and responded with himself.

From ESPN:

“To be honest, right now, I think it’s me,” Gobert told ESPN, before following up in a fashion his coach would approve of. “But it’s a long season. I just try to take every game as a challenge. The hardest thing is to do it [for] the full season.”

The NBA is full of talented bigs like Marc Gasol, Whiteside, Jordan, Myles Turner, Joel Embiid, Kristaps Porzingis and DeMarcus Cousins, amongst others. Gobert treats the one-on-one matchups with bigs as a game within the game:

“It’s always the biggest challenge when you play one of the best guys at your position,” Gobert said. “Every time I play one of those guys, I try to stop them, and at the same time try to stop their team. I feel like if you win the game, I win the challenge.”

Related

WATCH: Rudy Gobert Scores Career-High 22 Points