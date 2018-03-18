Rudy Gobert on Tanking: ‘You Don’t Learn How to Win by Losing on Purpose’

The Utah Jazz are currently fighting for homecourt advantage in this season’s playoffs. They’re fifth in the Western Conference with a 40-30 record, following up last year’s 51-31 campaign. They’re on a nine-game winning streak, which comes on the heels of an eleven-game winning streak that lasted between January and February.

Rudy Gobert told USA Sports that he’s glad the Jazz didn’t intentionally tank this season after Gordon Hayward left for Boston and George Hill left for Sacramento. Here’s his full quote:

“Just try to teach players how to make winning plays, not only good basketball plays but winning plays,” Gobert said in explaining coach Quin Snyder’s system. “Teach every single one to help the team win games. A lot of teams are very good doing skill work, strength work. But if you want to win, you have to teach a player how to win. That’s why I don’t believe in tanking, all that stuff. I believe you learn how to win by winning. You don’t learn how to win by losing on purpose to get a 19-year-old who you’ve never seen.”

Having only played in 44 games because of multiple injuries, Gobert is averaging 14 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks this season.

