Rudy Gobert on Tanking: ‘You Don’t Learn How to Win by Losing on Purpose’

by March 18, 2018
623
Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz are currently fighting for homecourt advantage in this season’s playoffs. They’re fifth in the Western Conference with a 40-30 record, following up last year’s 51-31 campaign. They’re on a nine-game winning streak, which comes on the heels of an eleven-game winning streak that lasted between January and February.

Rudy Gobert told USA Sports that he’s glad the Jazz didn’t intentionally tank this season after Gordon Hayward left for Boston and George Hill left for Sacramento. Here’s his full quote:

“Just try to teach players how to make winning plays, not only good basketball plays but winning plays,” Gobert said in explaining coach Quin Snyder’s system. “Teach every single one to help the team win games. A lot of teams are very good doing skill work, strength work. But if you want to win, you have to teach a player how to win. That’s why I don’t believe in tanking, all that stuff. I believe you learn how to win by winning. You don’t learn how to win by losing on purpose to get a 19-year-old who you’ve never seen.”

Having only played in 44 games because of multiple injuries, Gobert is averaging 14 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks this season.

h/t USA Sports

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: David Stockton, John Stockton’s Son, Signs 10-Day Contract With Jazz

1 day ago
1,260
NBA

Rudy Gobert: Gordon Hayward ‘Kind Of Ignored Me’ During Free Agency

4 days ago
1,494
NBA

Anthony Davis Notches First Career Triple-Double

6 days ago
460
NBA

Post Up: DeMar’s Dunk

2 weeks ago
1,417
NBA

Post Up: Tempers Flare

2 weeks ago
1,584
NBA

Jeff Teague Ejected After Hip-Check Leads To Scuffle

2 weeks ago
5,115

TRENDING


Most Recent
Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook Gets Fifth Straight Triple-Double

12 mins ago
43
Syracuse

Syracuse Upsets Michigan St. with 55-53 Win in Detroit

30 mins ago
98
DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan, Serge Ibaka and Dwane Casey Get Ejected Against OKC

2 hours ago
2,880
Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony Moves into 19th on All-Time Scoring List

4 hours ago
970
Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert on Tanking: ‘You Don’t Learn How to Win by Losing on Purpose’

5 hours ago
623