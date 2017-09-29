After deliberating for several months, Russell Westbrook has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $205 million “supermax” extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook now has the largest total contract (six years, $233 million) in NBA history.

With the extension sitting on the table since July 1, Westbrook led some to believe that he was entertaining the idea of leaving OKC following the 2017-18 season.

But after the team traded for Paul George and Carmelo Anthony during the offseason, Westbrook decided to secure his future with the Thunder.

During his media day press conference this week, Westbrook said he was focused on “getting my family together” after the birth of his son (starting at 3:29):

And with a nod to his new teammates, Westbrook added, “I like where I’m at, and I like where the team is.”

“This is the place I want to be. I love being here. I love the fans. I love the people here. “I’m back now to get a chance to simmer down and get everything situated. And obviously now with a few changes, I’m good. “I like where I’m at, and I like where the team is.”

His financial affairs certainly now in order, the reigning NBA MVP also signed a 10-year extension with Jordan Brand earlier this month.

