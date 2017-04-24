Andre Roberson missed 10 of his 12 free-throw attempts in Sunday’s 113-109 Game 4 loss, prompting the Rockets’ bench to howl with laughter.
Roberson was particularly emotional postgame. Didn't wanna talk about the hacking. Wasn't angry with the questions, just seemed sad.
— Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 23, 2017
Russell Westbrook says he didn’t catch a glimpse of the mockery, but he was not amused by the idea of “guys that don’t play” making fun of his Thunder teammate.
Westbrook on the Rockets' bench laughing at Roberson as he missed free throws: pic.twitter.com/lan4oQ7f1s
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 24, 2017
Houston holds a 3-1 series lead and will host OKC for Game 5 Tuesday night.
Per the Norman Transcript:
It was yet another game the Thunder let slip away, another one that they controlled a double-digit lead in the third quarter, another one they couldn’t close.
“We were a team that somebody came back on 3-1 against us,” small forward Andre Roberson said, referencing Golden State’s 2016 Western Conference Finals comeback. “Why can’t we be the person to come back?”
“Nothing’s really changed in the games we’ve been playing,” power forward Taj Gibson said. “We jump out on them. We’re pushing the pace. We always have a nice lead, about 10-point lead, 13-point lead. And then our momentum kinda drops.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus