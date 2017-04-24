Andre Roberson missed 10 of his 12 free-throw attempts in Sunday’s 113-109 Game 4 loss, prompting the Rockets’ bench to howl with laughter.

Roberson was particularly emotional postgame. Didn't wanna talk about the hacking. Wasn't angry with the questions, just seemed sad. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 23, 2017

Russell Westbrook says he didn’t catch a glimpse of the mockery, but he was not amused by the idea of “guys that don’t play” making fun of his Thunder teammate.

Westbrook on the Rockets' bench laughing at Roberson as he missed free throws: pic.twitter.com/lan4oQ7f1s — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 24, 2017

Houston holds a 3-1 series lead and will host OKC for Game 5 Tuesday night.

