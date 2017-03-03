Russell Westbrook had 45 points Thursday night, but Damian Lillard’s 33 points led the Portland Trail Blazers to a 114-109 win against the visiting OKC Thunder.

The Thunder had trimmed Portland’s lead to 110-109 with 17 seconds remaining, but the Blazers managed to hold on.

Portland newcomer Jusuf Nurkic finished 18 points, 12 rebounds, a career-high six assists and five blocks.

Per the AP: