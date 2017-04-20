Russell Westbrook delivered 51 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists Wednesday night—the highest-scoring Playoff triple-double ever—but he was in no mood to discuss his historic performance.
Westbrook was too busy stewing over the OKC Thunder falling down an 2-0 hole following a 115-111 loss to the Houston Rockets.
Russ keeping it real in his postgame presser. pic.twitter.com/7TAQQmcA2K
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 20, 2017
James Harden led the Rockets with 35 points and 8 assists.
Per the AP:
Harden scored 35 points and the Rockets overcame 51 points from Westbrook in the highest-scoring triple-double in playoff history. Westbrook set a franchise playoff scoring record and added 13 assists and 10 rebounds. It was the sixth career playoff triple-double for Westbrook, who had an NBA-record 42 in the regular season.
But he shot just 4 for 18 in the fourth quarter and the Rockets clawed back from a double-digit deficit.
He was not in the mood to talk about his statistics after the game.
“I don’t give a (expletive) about the line,” he said before glaring at reporters. “We lost.”
