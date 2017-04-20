Russell Westbrook delivered 51 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists Wednesday night—the highest-scoring Playoff triple-double ever—but he was in no mood to discuss his historic performance.

Westbrook was too busy stewing over the OKC Thunder falling down an 2-0 hole following a 115-111 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Russ keeping it real in his postgame presser. pic.twitter.com/7TAQQmcA2K — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 20, 2017

James Harden led the Rockets with 35 points and 8 assists.

Per the AP: